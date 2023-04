I recently upgraded to a new mini pc powered by a Ryzen 7 7735 to benefit from the new am more powerful GPU and total performance upgrade compared to my "old" i3 powered mini pc.

I just notified that the latest recalbox version does not boot

Any ideas / updates planned to support Ryzen 7 7735hs / RNDA3 GPUs?

Many thanks for the great job you do and the good time you are giving me with this project!