Zero Delay Encoder used to work (not anymore)
Hi there,
I made a few years ago a DIY arcade stick with ZeroDelay encoder (DragonRise 1 player), it have been worked without any issue till Recalbox version 8.
With this version and latest version (9.0) only works "up direction" in stick , all the rest buttons doesn't work.
Does anyone knows why???, it's very strange because it worked without any issue in the past (now my 2 arcade sticks do't work.
Many thanks your support.