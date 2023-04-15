Hi there,

I made a few years ago a DIY arcade stick with ZeroDelay encoder (DragonRise 1 player), it have been worked without any issue till Recalbox version 8.

With this version and latest version (9.0) only works "up direction" in stick , all the rest buttons doesn't work.

Does anyone knows why???, it's very strange because it worked without any issue in the past (now my 2 arcade sticks do't work.

Many thanks your support.