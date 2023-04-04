recalbox 9.0 does not recognize atomiswave
marcosdss
The clean install of recalbox 9.0 on the raspberry pi 400 has the native atomisWave emulator in the root, it doesn't show up on the main recalbox screen like other emulators.
I have already added the atomisWave games inside the native folder, but the atomisWave emulator does not appear on the main recalbox screen.
Nazgulh
=======================================================================
RECALBOX: System Sammy Atomiswave (Arcade system)
=======================================================================
Copy your Sammy Atomiswave ROMs here.
Supported extensions are: .zip .7z
This system can be emulated using 1 emulators.
These emulators are listed below, in order of compatibility/ease of use:
libretro-flycast supports files of .zip .7z and is NOT Netplay compatible.
Device requirements:
- A controller is required
- A keyboard is unusable
- A mouse is unusable
More information and documentation at:
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/emulators/arcade/atomiswave