Hi there,

It's been my turn for weeks now and I just can't get the Sega Model 3 Roms to run.

No matter which ROM you get the following error message:



I have a mini pc setup with an i5-4590T and 8GB ram. OpenGL 2.1 support is therefore given (this Intel goes up to OpenGL 4.3).

The PC is connected via DPI to the HDMI input of the monitor, but that shouldn't matter.

I made my own romset with CLRMAMEPRO based on mameset 0.235. Scanning the set in clrmamepro didn't show any errors. Still, no rom works.

I also got a ROM from a friend to test, which should run 100% because it runs on his mini-PC and his Recalboxsetup.

I am now slowly despairing and wondering what else could be the problem.

Can someone please help with this and tell me which config file I could change or where the error could come from in general?