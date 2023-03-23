Recalbox 9 WLAN not working?
ando last edited by
I have some strange behaviour in Recalbox 9 on a Raspi 4.
The WLAN Settings say it is connected.
But the scraper does not return any results and Retroachievements say they could not communicate with Retroachievements.org
Any idea why this could be or how to test if the WLAN works?
poppadum last edited by
@ando To check if the WLAN is connected, connect to the terminal and try these commands:
ifconfigor
ip awill show the configuration of all network adapters including what IP addresses they have
ping -c 5 1.1.1.1will test connectivity to the internet
ping google.comwill test that DNS lookups are working properly
