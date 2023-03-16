Recalbox 9.x missing emulators
marcosdss last edited by
Recalbox version 9 is missing some emulators in the system, these emulators are the most popular ones. I had to migrate to recalbox version 7.2 to enjoy this emulator, I ask the developer to fix this error. Atomiswave does not have another etc
marcosdss last edited by marcosdss
1 ) Wired internet network does not work
2 ) Game settings, "Hide pre-installed games" option. it does not have
3 ) Core settings are default for Retro FbaNeo or Mame FbaNeo, makes some rons not work, should have more core selection option
4 ) In the rons folder there is the emulator that does not appear on the main screen as Atomiswave
5 ) Missing emulator in rons folder, like Ps2 etc
6 ) Crash on raspberry 4
7 ) Bios all working green, and Rons asks Bios missing
Nazgulh last edited by
given your harsh criticism I think you should look elsewhere
and your request is incomplete read this Before posting