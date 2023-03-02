Disable ScummVM widescreen
Anybody knows how to disable ScummVM Widescreen ?
I tryed this :
- 1/1 ratio
- 640x480 resolution
- fullscreen=false (config file)
- aspect_ratio=true (config file)
Interestingly, putting mute=true doesn't mute any sound... Does those Config file really works ??? I had the same problem with Mupen config file... Seriously...
Nothing works, any clues ?
Ok I resolved my problem
First, the config file seems to be read only at Pi Launch, so manipualting it may need a reboot.
The correct way is to launch ScummVM, then in menu select "Return to Launch Screen" then "Options"
Stretch mode :
- Pixel Perfect
- Fit to window
Now I can play Police Quest Swat on my Raspberry Pi with Pixel Perfect