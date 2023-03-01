Problem Using Recalbox and C64 Games
-
bud22923 last edited by
Needing some help I have Recalbox on my Retro Flag and am using one of my C64 games that I am wanting to play when I go into playing it it is running very slow and my right and left control is not working I am thinking I have to set that up in there could anyone tell me what I have to do to get this game and other C64.
I would appreciate the help.
Press on the link to see the video of the problem I am having.
https://photos.app.goo.gl/FaVDovxKT1dfyajy5