Hello,
I'm using the standard emulator for Apple II (LineApple), and I can't make the sound work through HDMI, I only have sound through the P2 output (even though all other systems are working through HDMI without problems.
I couldn't find how to change the LineApple options, anyone have a tip? Thanks in advance.
@achelio hello
You have the problem on which card (pi3, pi4, pc) ?
@Scavy hello,
Pi4