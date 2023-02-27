Recalbox 9, amazing improvements on Rpi 3B+ on Dreamcast ( Flycast )
Space81 last edited by Space81
Guys, I've been following recalbox since version 4 and despite having a RPI 3B+ ( without overclok ) it was utopian for me to be able to play fluidly with the Dreamcast emulator ( Flycast ), today out of curiosity I tried Virtual Striker 2000 and the fluidity I finally found was incredible without having to switch to a RPI 4, so I wanted to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone who made this milestone possible.
Scavy Global moderator last edited by
@Space81 Thank you for your nice comment, it's always a pleasure
davidb2111 Staff last edited by davidb2111
Thank you @Space81 !