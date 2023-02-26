Can someone confirm that the xarcade2jstick is the driver that handles the X-Arcade tankstick is that correct?

If I am not able to use/map all my buttons from the tankstick the xarcade2jstick is my issue?

Since version 9 when I configure a controller not all button register when I am selecting them to map. and it will not seem to map and hold a mapping for the "Hot Button" once I launch Mame. I can't not exit unless I use the KB.

Thanks for any guidance.