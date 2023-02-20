DUAL BOOT RECALBOX AND UBUNTU
-
looking to add recalbox to Grub, but google de-prioritized searches like this so im not getting an answer. normally id run OS prober and modify with grub customizer but grub does not see recalbox electron on secondary drive. im making this as a gift and wanted to give the the option to use a desktop or use the awesome built recalbox.
any help would be appreciated.
one more thing, if this is easy lets standardize the solution and make it searchable please.
-
@faided so i retried Grub 2 and i manually added a new entry using the add entry option. the new entry though points too /vmlinz is not valid
-
-
ANSWER:
-
bot into ubuntu or your flavor of choice
-
update grub to show at boot (NOTE OS PROBER WILL NOT SEE RECALBOX):
#GRUB_DEFAULT="0"
GRUB_TIMEOUT_STYLE="menu"
GRUB_TIMEOUT="5"
GRUB_DISTRIBUTOR="
lsb_release -i -s 2> /dev/null || echo Debian"
GRUB_CMDLINE_LINUX_DEFAULT="quiet splash"
GRUB_CMDLINE_LINUX=""
GRUB_DISBALE_OS_PROBER="false"
-
download GRUB CUSTOMIZER
(NOTE THERE IS MORE THAN ONE REPOSITORY AND IT MAY NEED TO BE ADDED TO KEEP CUSTOMIZER UP TO DATE)
REPOSITORY (1 OF MANY): sudo add-apt-repository ppa:danielrichter2007/grub-customizer
APP; use the ubuntu software or manually install using the following command: sudo apt install grub-customizer
-
once completed locate the recalbox boot folder and read its Grub file (should look like this, you only need the command between the brackets {} eveything else is not needed): menuentry "Recalbox" {
set gfxpayload=auto
linux /boot/linux label=RECALBOX console=tty3 quiet loglevel=0
initrd /boot/initrd.gz
}
-
save and change boot order to show recalbox on top like so:
-
reboot NOTE IF YOU DONT SEE GRUB MENU REVIEW STEP ONE, THE CFG MUST BE TOLD TO DISPLAY OTHERWISE ITS LOOKING FOR A KEY STROKE LIKE "Shift" OR "C".
i hope this helps, i am only twelve so hopefully this makes sense!
one more thing, a LOT of the moderators answers are very "i am better at linux than you, and you should just know better" and that isnt helpful like at all. it comes off as elitist which i thought the french hated elitists... so... heres my contribution to help limit that attitude.
-
-
@faided
I forgot to add the sda and partition locations
sda =hd0, sdb=hd1 sdc=hd2 etc
partion 1 = 1 partion 2 = 2 etc
so:
set root= (hd0,1)
set gfxpayload=auto
linux /boot/linux label=RECALBOX console=tty3 quiet loglevel=0
initrd /boot/initrd.gz
-
@faided
UPDATED GRUB SCRIPT
you will need to know your UUID number prior to updating your grub.
use the command "lsblk -f" to produce a list of your mounted drives as well as their UUID's
search --no-floppy --fs-uuid --set=root ####-####
linux /boot/linux root=UUID=####-####label=RECALBOX console=tty3 quiet loglevel=0
initrd /boot/initrd.gz