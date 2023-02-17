Using the Recalbox via HDMI with the RGB Dual attached
Hi, I'm using the RGB Dual to connect my RPi3 with Recalbox to my CRT. I'd like to bring it over to a friend's house who doesn't have any TVs or monitors with Scart Connectors, only HDMI. I can't seem to use the Recalbox with HDMI as long as the RGB Dual is attached.
I even tried installing Recalbox to a different SD card but it still didn't work. Recalbox boots in 240p with a stretched image which can be corrected in the options. But booting a game always causes the TV to lose the signal. Can I somehow deactivate RGB Dual so the device only recognizes HDMI?
Had nearly the same problem, couldn't find a proper solution. Had to restore factory settings to use
HDMI again. Sorry
@greeny123 Ok, that sucks to hear. But thanks for the quick reply.