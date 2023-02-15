How to: connect wireless/bluetooth keyboard (like Apple's)
Just something I did not find a solution for directly @recalbox...
Simple steps that worked for me on my pi:
- Exit emulation station with F4 and press ALT+F2 to enter the terminal and login with root and pw recalboxroot (or ssh)
- put your keyboard into pair mode (with the Apple one: hold power button until LED starts blinking)
- type command 'bluetoothctl'
with up/down arrow you can see some common commands it seems and with command 'scan on' you can get a list of bluetooth-devices.
- type pair XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX (replace with address of your keyboard)
- you will get a 6 digit code displayed in the terminal; type it on your wireless keyboard, followed by enter
- type 'connect'
- reboot and the keyboard keeps connecting/working!
Would be nice if the GUI could handle this situation too. It seems to not know how to handle the pairing PIN part?
ps. you will also have to connect the bluetooth keyboard through the menu at least one time (it will say successful, but it won't work). Otherwise it will not connect again after a reboot.
@Stoomkracht or probably type trust XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX after pairing.