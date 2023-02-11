Hello everyone,

first of all: I'm completly new to the whole recalbox experience and probably as

incompetent as it gets, so sorry, if my questions are dumb. Thanks for the great

support of this Retro-Gaming miracle you all created over the past years, I'm a huge

fan

My recalbox ist connected via HDMI to my LG Oled.

I tried some options in the system menu and switched (dumb as I am) the crt adapter

option to "Recalbox RGB Dual". The system started anew an now the whole solution

in the main menu is pretty low. Problem is: I can't change the crt adapter back to normal

and for the hell of it, i searched through the settings again and again and can't anything to help me. When

I select the "CRT Adapter" in the "CRT Settings", then there is no other option to choose than "Recalbox

RGB Dual".

I hope my explanation is understandable, English is not my first language ;D

Anyway, really big thanks for your help, guys