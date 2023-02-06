Hi,

I'm using a 8bitdo pro 2 wired, and the default mode ist S-Input for Nintendo Switch.

So before you connect the controller, hold B-button + start to switch to D-Input for Android-Mode, to be able to use it in Recalbox.

But each time an emulator is launched, it is necessary to disconnect / reconnect the controller because it has been switched to another mode.

Is it possible to force the D-Input to no longer have this issue?