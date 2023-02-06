8bitdo pro 2 wired how to force Android mode?
Hi,
I'm using a 8bitdo pro 2 wired, and the default mode ist S-Input for Nintendo Switch.
So before you connect the controller, hold B-button + start to switch to D-Input for Android-Mode, to be able to use it in Recalbox.
But each time an emulator is launched, it is necessary to disconnect / reconnect the controller because it has been switched to another mode.
Is it possible to force the D-Input to no longer have this issue?
@pantoufle
Hello the problem will be solved in the version 8.2. of Recalbox
Good news, thanks.
Hello,
I updated to Recalbox 9.0, and unfortunately the issue still occurs.
Do you have any recommendations?
Kind regards,
Pantoufle
@pantoufle hello you have to reconfigure your controller in the recalbox options. behind the 8 bit do pro 2 you have a button that allows you to switch in the different modes, select D-input and then select reconfigure the controller in the recalbox menu options and it should work....i followed this procedure for me and it worked