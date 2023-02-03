Recalbox 8.1.1 PC console access black screen
FoXzFLoW
Hello guys,
I am already running recalbox 8.1.1 on a PC and I am trying to troubleshoot wireless not connecting.
In order to do so, I am trying to access console. I exit EmulationStation using F4 and then ALT+F2. After that, I can only see a black screen, no prompt for credentials.
I did that on previous releases and worked, but it seems to not work on 8.1.1.
Can you help me?
Thanks!!
poppadum
@FoXzFLoW I think you need to press Ctrl-Alt-F2 after F4 to get to the console.
FoXzFLoW
@poppadum Thanks! That is also what I tried but then black screen