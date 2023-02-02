Unsolved HDMI Audio not working
-
stoppedwumm last edited by
So, I have my RP plugged in my TV via. HDMI, but there is no sound coming out, these are the things that not work:
- Menu Music
- N64 Sound
===================================
I reinstalled the OS but it didn't work
Can someone help me?
-
blinx last edited by
Tengo el mismo problema:
Menu Music
prueba esto en el recalbox.conf
Set the audio device (auto, hdmi, jack)
audio.device=auto
A mi me soluciono el problema.
N64 sigo sin tener sonido