VPN and RecalBox
stoppedwumm
Hi, i want to use my RPi for RecalBox and an OpenVPN Server. Can someone say me the commands for the install, I know how to convert the partition from Read-Only to Read-Write.
poppadum
@stoppedwumm That's going to be very difficult to achieve. Recalbox runs on a very minimal stripped-down Linux with only the very basic tools available. So you can't just install extra software with
apt.
You could in theory download the source for OpenVPN and compile it yourself, but you would probably find a lot of dependencies missing.