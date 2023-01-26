Running Recalbox 8.1.1 on a Pi4 2GB with 2x displays attached via HDMI, I've been trying out showing images/video on the 2nd display.

When EmulationStation is not running this works well:

mpv --no-audio --vo=drm --drm-connector=1.HDMI-A-2 --loop /recalbox/share_init/system/tft_logos/320p/recalbox.png

And this works (HDMI1 display resolution is 1650x1080, so top-left corner of display on HDMI2 is (1650,0):

ffplay -left 1650 media/mame/asteroid.mp4

However, when ES is running, both of those commands fail with some variation of 'unable to initialise video device':

# mpv --no-audio --vo=drm --drm-connector=1.HDMI-A-2 --loop /recalbox/share_init/system/tft_logos/320p/recalbox.png (+) Video --vid=1 (png 320x240 1.000fps) [vo/drm] VT_GETMODE failed: Inappropriate ioctl for device [vo/drm] Failed to set up VT switcher. Terminal switching will be unavailable. [vo/drm] Cannot set CRTC: Permission denied Error opening/initializing the selected video_out (--vo) device. # ffplay -left 1650 media/mame/asteroid.mp4 ... Could not initialize SDL - No available video device (Did you set the DISPLAY variable?)

Is this because ES has exclusive access to the SDL device? And can anyone think of a workaround?

I can get it to work by writing direct to the single framebuffer device, but it's not ideal as my displays are using different resolutions.