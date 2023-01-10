One problem that I continue to have issue with is joystick configuration and can't believe that the only solution is a hardware switch manually every time.

I understand that I can change them to 4 way. Playing Zelda or any 4 way configured game on the 8 way is frustrating. I ASSUMED that there would be an in-game setting that would allow me to change the default controller for that specific game. So, for Zelda, PacMan, etc....I could potentially change a setting to show the far left controller as the default for just that game (which I would have set for four way).

But, Arcade Guys are telling me that I would need to manually switch the usb configuration to make that the primary every time I wanted to use that controller for a game. Seems kind of silly that I would need to pull the machine out each time during a play session to do that. I looked at the in-game controller settings, but it was pretty vague and intimidating.

Anyone know of a an in-game software change I can make that will work? And, if so, can you explain in a way that a novice to this software can understand? Thanks!