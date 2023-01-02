Unsolved Dualshock 4 controller wont work when wired
Dzoni
I tried to connect my ds4 controller via cable to my raspberry pi 4 but cant do anything in menu only thing that happens is green light appears on lightbar and dissapers and that's it I tried resetting controller with paperclip and still nothing is there a way to connect my controller wired since I cant setup bluetooth connection because I am away and don't have any keyboard to use also I am on version 8.1.1 of recalbox and using raspberry pi 4 4gb
