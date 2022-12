Hi,

I have a strange behaviour on recalbox (8.1.1) on my rpi4.

with n64 default emulator (mupen64plus) games are rebooting randomly .

Tested with goldeneye and Zelda.

I have try to disable rewind and autu backup but bug still there.

I have try to set resolution to fhd 60 to fhd 50Hz but it is no better.

Does anyone encounter this kind of bug ? Maybe a wrong configuration on my side?