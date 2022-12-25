Bonjour/Hi,

I just upgraded from a Pi3 to a Pi4 (both using 8.1.1), and noticed somes Dreamcast games that were working before (Hydro Thunder, Power Stone 2) now only show a black screen after boot. I realize it must be because Pi3 was using Reicast while Pi4 switched to Flycast. My other games still work.

I read that Recalbox won't support Redream because it's closed source, so my question is: do you have any plans to add Reicast support as a backup on Pi4 so we can select it for games that don't work on Flycast?

Otherwise, is there a way for users to add Reicast? Hoping it's not too complicated, as from my limited experience on Recalbox so far, the less I tinker with it, the better it runs.

By the way, the roms are the recommended TOSEC GDI format converted to .chd, and as I said, were working fine on Pi3 + Reicast, so it's not that.

Merci et Joyeux Noël!