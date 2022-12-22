Recalbox PI 3 b
Prinzzzlutz
Recalbox on raspberry pi 3b doesn't work. Only show a black blank screen. Can anyone help with this?
@Prinzzzlutz hello, as a first step, could you please detail your setup?
- storage
- peripherals connected
- case
- Recalbox version
- method used to flash recalbox
- is it a fresh install or an update?
- screen (resolution, connection between pi and screen)
- power plug
- anything else you think is relevant
Then, could you please link your pi to the network using an ethernet RJ45 cable and provide a support archive ?
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/troubleshooting-information/support-script
Thank you