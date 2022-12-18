Cannot turn off KODI
-
JDémoniak last edited by
I'm new in recalbox and It's really amazing, yet I experience an annoying issue with Kodi: when I want to quit Kodi, doesn't matter if I select quit or turn off, I have a black screen with emulationstation then I come back to Kodi. I tried putting Kodi as first boot and the situation is still the same. I'm a Raspberry Pi4 (with last version of recalbox and I'm not confindent with this since I have to unplug the RPi to be able to came back to emulationstation.
Is there someone who succeed to overcome this problem?