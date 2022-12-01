Problem with TFT screen acting as 2nd screen for scraping etc.
-
I built my system with a Pi4, recalbox works fine out of box. Having a little 1.8' TFT SPI screen I managed to install it on the GPIO and it works nice.
Since my goal is not to use it as main screen but only as a secondary one I followed this tutorial Second miniTFT screen for scraps and videos for giving it the utility described in the page "Second MiniTFT etc etc."
The problem is that whenever i boot the system, also after i setted all the value as described, my system recognize the little TFT screen as main screen.
Could you help me solving this problem? Thank you.
-
I think that somehow in the boot process the TFT screen is detected before the HDMI one and so it's setted up as primary screen. Bypassing my config.
Is there any chance to add a delay somewhere?
-
I got it working by changing the overlay driver loaded in the overlay folder to a generic adafruti18 display. It now works as secondary display.
But I can just see a static photo of recalbox, strange because I have enabled the "marquee" option.
-
update: now it is definitely working, I had to adjust the screen size to 240p. My problem now is that the image is not well resized, maybe i should try some overscan options. Will look.