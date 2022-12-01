I built my system with a Pi4, recalbox works fine out of box. Having a little 1.8' TFT SPI screen I managed to install it on the GPIO and it works nice.

Since my goal is not to use it as main screen but only as a secondary one I followed this tutorial Second miniTFT screen for scraps and videos for giving it the utility described in the page "Second MiniTFT etc etc."

The problem is that whenever i boot the system, also after i setted all the value as described, my system recognize the little TFT screen as main screen.

Could you help me solving this problem? Thank you.