Ultimarc Trackball FBNeo
rastaman1201 last edited by
Hi,
Built a 2 player Arcade with an IPAC2 and Ultimarc U-trac trackball and the trackball is plugged into the IPAC2. I am using Recalbox 8.1.1 for PC. I am trying to get the trackball to work correctly in FBNeo. I changed the controls in the Retroarch menu to Mouse(ball only) and Mouse(full) and the trackball in games like golden tee wont work correctly. Up, down, left, right are all mixed up. Is there a way to calibrate the trackball in retroarch for FBNeo? I was thinking of moving all the trackball games to MAME if I cant get the games to work correctly in FBNeo
Thanks!