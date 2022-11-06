Raspberri pi 4, Recalbox not booting, black screen.
-
SilverHand last edited by
Hi everyone, fan of recalbox here, I just try to install a fresh new version of recalbox to my new SD card 512GB, sadly after I write the image and put it on my raspberry pi 4, the screen just go black, seems that raspberry pi initial boot is on, I can see some text booting but after that is just a black screen. I really appreciate any help, thanks.
-
Scavy Global moderator last edited by
@SilverHand hi,
before using your 512Go sd card, was it working with an other sd card ? i mean, sure there's no problem between your pi and your television ?
I also suggest to use a 32 Go sd card, and an external device (as a HD) to stock your bios and roms. As well, you don't have to reinstall all the games if you need to reinstall your system on your SD.