Are the Mods of this Board sleeping....
-
Alvin Banned last edited by Alvin
...or did they realy don't care ?
Hey Supermods, what are you doing ?
Why is this Korean Spam flodding the Board ?
Why didn't you block the Accounts of these People ?
For example
lewovay4 made 86 Posts
safdasersf made 76 Posts
wgfdf1110 made 55 Post
of this Korean S**t
Why are these Assholes still in here ?
Wake up already !
-
We are already on it, thank you.
-
Scavy Global moderator last edited by
@Alvin For the last time, we all have lives, we don't spend most of our time of the forum. I'm starting to be seriously fed up with your your disrespectful remarks.
To put it simply, either you use this forum for what it is for, I mean helping people, or you too use it to spam and talk s**t.
Next remark, I go directly to DEFCON 1 and your presence on the forum will be just a remnant of the past.
Thanx.
-
-