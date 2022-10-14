Hi there,

New in the Recalbox community. I had heard a few years ago about this "product" but today it seems to me very mature and good for user experience.

I'm still exploring the vast possibilities of recalbox and there is a small subject that makes me waste a lot of time in this adventure and it's not for lack of looking. So I'm sorry if an equivalent issue has already surfaced in the history of the forum.

My problem is simply to run Street Fighter III (CPS3, the 3 chapters...but I have the same concern for Jojo's bizarre adventure and Red Earth) on my box.

I understood the principle of having the right romset in front of the right emulator version. I downloaded N versions of these ROMs in isolation or via full romsets which are supposed to be compatible with the expected sets of emulators installed on Recalbox 8.1.1, but no version wants to work. No matter how much I change the emulator for this given ROM, no one wants to launch it...I also tried to add the CHDs in the "roms/mame" directory, no way.

I saw exchanges where we talk about the clrmamepro tool and I think it will end like that but I thought I could avoid this kind of manipulation.

A big thank you in advance if someone wants to sacrifice themselves to give me a little answer...

My config: Raspberry Pi4/4Go + recalbox 8.1.1 electron + 8Bitdo SN30 Pro USB Controller