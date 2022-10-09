@Alvin

Hello Alvin

Thanks for this Information (i'm Swiss, so German is not a problem ), but i know about disabled Bluetooth on stadia controllers. And i don't care about that.

Because i don't like Bluetooth, all my controllers are wired.

Connected with USB, the controller is a HID (Human Interface Device).

You can read this here for example: https://www.howtogeek.com/712967/how-to-use-a-stadia-controller-with-another-platform/

if i dis- an re-connect my controller, i can see this on recalbox via dmesg:

usb 3-2: USB disconnect, device number 2 usb 3-2: new high-speed USB device number 5 using xhci_hcd usb 3-2: New USB device found, idVendor=18d1, idProduct=9400, bcdDevice= 1.00 usb 3-2: New USB device strings: Mfr=1, Product=2, SerialNumber=3 usb 3-2: Product: Stadia Controller rev. A usb 3-2: Manufacturer: Google LLC usb 3-2: SerialNumber: xyz input: Google LLC Stadia Controller rev. A as /devices/pci0000:00/0000:00:14.0/usb3/3-2/3-2:1.1/0003:18D1:9400.0004/input/input13 hid-generic 0003:18D1:9400.0004: input,hidraw0: USB HID v1.11 Gamepad [Google LLC Stadia Controller rev. A] on usb-0000:00:14.0-2/input1

As i wrote, the controller works fine in the recalbox menu. I can map all the buttons as i like.

And after starting a game, turning the controller off an on again, it also works in games. Also, unplug and replug the USB-Cable after starting a game, makes the controller working in game.

I'm just wondering about this behavior.

For me, it doesn't look like a specific stadia-controller problem. It feels more like a generic HID-Problem, but actually that's just an assumption.

I also tried to set the Controller-Driver from "Automatic" to "System Driver" or "Game Library Driver".

With "System Driver" the Problem is still the same, and with "Game Library Driver" the controller don't need a reboot but the buttons are mapped wrong.

Greetings,

S***kEE