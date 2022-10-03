Select game refresh rate at launch...
-
Well, I'm just want to know about this option in recalbox crt options.
I've use pi4 with composite cable connected to crt.
And when i've turn this option on nothin happened when games start ( about select rate)
I'm running recalbox on raspberry at NTSC mode (sdtv_mode=0 parameter) 60hz\fps. But in Pal (sdtv_mode=2) - the colors are better, but games runs at 50 fps with slowdowns.
So, is it possible to start recalbox in PAL, but when games runs choose 60Hz \ 60fps??? ( another words, i'am talking about PL60)
Yea, i know about tweakvec and i used it too.
But i want to understood what this recalbox's option exactly for? ( Select game refresh rate at launch)
-
Alvin last edited by Alvin
@IGA
It seems that it's not possible to run the Emulators in another Refreshrate then the Emulationstation when you conncet the Rasberry with a Composite Cabel to a CRT.
You have to use HDMI to do so.
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/video/crt/crt-screen-with-compostite
Maybe you can try
sdtv_mode=3
( Brazilian version of PAL – 525/60 rather than 625/50, different subcarrier )
Than everything should be run in PAL 60 but with 525 instead of 625 Lines (original PAL).
-
@Alvin said in Select game refresh rate at launch...:
You have to use HDMI to do so.
I have to use HDMI at old crt-tv? What??))
sdtv_mode=3
Brazilian version of PAL has different subcarrier – makes very strange unnormal rainbow-random colors at all my 3 crts
-
Alvin last edited by Alvin
@IGA said in Select game refresh rate at launch...:
@Alvin said in Select game refresh rate at launch...:
You have to use HDMI to do so.
I have to use HDMI at old crt-tv? What??))
You know exactly what I mean, you have to use HDMI on a TV with a HDMI Port otherwise it doesn't make sense.
But hey, you 're the one who got a Problem not me, so wait for a better Answer which will never come.
-
@Alvin said in Select game refresh rate at launch...:
But hey, you 're the one who got a Problem not me, so wait for a better Answer which will never come.
- Not quite.
I'am just wanted to know what this feature do in crt options menu
- Not quite.