@javirhol

That's strange.

Did it work before, with other Software, maybe Windows or Linux ?

As far as I know, the Notebook should be switch off the internal Speakers an turn on the Audio on the Audio-Jack when you connect something (Speakers/Headphone) to it.

So it seems wired that the Notebook always turns on the internal Speakers even if Speakers are connect to the Audio-Jack.

Did you check if there is some kind of Dust in then Audio-Jack, because in the Jack there's a small switch that turns on/off the internal Speakers when you plug in or remove something from then Jack ?

What kind of Notebook (Model) did you use ?

Did you check the Bios of your Notebook, maybe there's an Option to turn on the Audio-Jack ?

I think "Speakers HDA Intel" - "Analog Stereo Output" is the right setting and the Notebook has to switch from the internal to the external Speakers if you connect them to the Jack

But than I read on the Internet that maybe there is a Problem between the Recalbox Alsa-(Audio)Driver and the HDA Intel Speakers (because where are a lot of differnt Types) so that the Audio-Output on external Speakers didn't work at all.

Would be nice if someone from the "Recalbox-Team" can say somthing about that.