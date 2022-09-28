Audio Problems, help please
javirhol last edited by
Hello, I have the latest version of the system, the problem is that I always have to enter the audio menu and select the output I use (jack, it's a notebook). But this parameter is not saved, I always have to do the same. The system always starts by default with the main audio (notebook speakers).
------------ C - Audio ------------
Set the audio device (auto, hdmi, jack)
audio.device=alsa_card.pci-0000_00_1b.0:analog-output-headphones:output:analog-stereo
Set system volume (0..100)
audio.volume=81
Enable or disable system sounds in ES (0,1)
audio.bgmusic=1
How can i fix this ?
I need use ANALOG STEREO OUTPUT as default config.
Alvin last edited by Alvin
@javirhol
Stupid Question, I know, but are there Speakers/Headphones connected to the Audio-Jack of your Notebook ?
If there are Speakers, did they have an extra Powersource ?
If yes, did you turn them on before you start Recalbox ?
Maybe Recalbox didn't notice that there is something connected to the Audio-Jack of your Notebook so it switches back to the internal Speakers.
What happens if you select "Speakers - HDA Intel" and "Analog Stereo Output" and than connect your Speakers to the Audio-Jack ?
javirhol last edited by
@Alvin said in Audio Problems, help please:
Stupid Question, I know, but are there Speakers/Headphones connected to the Audio-Jack of your Notebook ?
If there are Speakers, did they have an extra Powersource ?
If yes, did you turn them on before you start Recalbox ?
Maybe Recalbox didn't notice that there is something connected to the Audio-Jack of your Notebook so it switches back to the internal Speakers.
What happens if you select "Speakers - HDA Intel" and "Analog Stereo Output" and than connect your Speakers to the Audio-Jack ?
Yes, they are Speakers connected by usb and jack (for which they have power since the notebook is turned on), as for the other options, none of them work, only ANALOG STEREO OUTPUT.
But I can't get it to start with that audio output selected by default
Alvin last edited by Alvin
@javirhol
That's strange.
Did it work before, with other Software, maybe Windows or Linux ?
As far as I know, the Notebook should be switch off the internal Speakers an turn on the Audio on the Audio-Jack when you connect something (Speakers/Headphone) to it.
So it seems wired that the Notebook always turns on the internal Speakers even if Speakers are connect to the Audio-Jack.
Did you check if there is some kind of Dust in then Audio-Jack, because in the Jack there's a small switch that turns on/off the internal Speakers when you plug in or remove something from then Jack ?
What kind of Notebook (Model) did you use ?
Did you check the Bios of your Notebook, maybe there's an Option to turn on the Audio-Jack ?
I think "Speakers HDA Intel" - "Analog Stereo Output" is the right setting and the Notebook has to switch from the internal to the external Speakers if you connect them to the Jack
But than I read on the Internet that maybe there is a Problem between the Recalbox Alsa-(Audio)Driver and the HDA Intel Speakers (because where are a lot of differnt Types) so that the Audio-Output on external Speakers didn't work at all.
Would be nice if someone from the "Recalbox-Team" can say somthing about that.