Hi

I'm trying to use recalbox on a 2006 Mac Mini with intel processor.

I've heard that people have manage to get this to work.

The Mac has no hard drive or Cd drive.

I've tried several operating systems with little success but actually got Damn Small Linux to run until the cd drive stopped working.

If I boot Recalbox from usb in verbose mode, All goes as expected until it stops with the last 2 lines:

"mount: mounting LABEL=RECALBOX on /boot_root failed: No such file or directory

Waiting for the root device

[ 1.177237] usb 1-3: new high-speed USB device number 2 using ehci-pci"

I know very little about Macs.

CAn anyone help?