Hi,

Dragonrise joystick will not work after first use in ppsspp. Once you exit the game it changes the controls.ini from this

[ControlMapping]

An.Down = 1-39,10-4002

An.Left = 1-38,10-4001

An.Right = 1-40,10-4000

An.Up = 1-37,10-4003

Analog limiter = 1-60

Circle = 1-52,10-190

Cross = 1-54,10-189

Down = 1-20,10-20,10-4002

L = 1-45,10-194,10-193

Left = 1-21,10-21,10-4001

Pause = 1-111,10-4

R = 1-51,10-195,10-192

RapidFire = 1-59

Rewind = 1-67

Right = 1-22,10-22,10-4000

Select = 1-66,10-196

SpeedToggle = 1-68

Square = 1-29,10-191

Start = 1-62,10-197

Triangle = 1-47,10-188

Unthrottle = 1-61

Up = 1-19,10-19,10-4003

The above joystick works in the games.

To this where joystick no longer works

[ControlMapping]

Circle = 10-190

Cross = 10-189

Down = 10-4002

L = 10-193

Left = 10-4001

Pause = 10-4

R = 10-192

Right = 10-4000

Select = 10-196

Square = 10-191

Start = 10-197

Triangle = 10-188

Up = 10-4003

Buttons continue to work but Joystick no longer works. Doing reset to factory then the joystick works again the one time until exit and go back in to game PPSSPP.

If using controller like xbox 360 /PS4 etc. all works fine.

Unable to edit control.ini as it gets rewritten to the non working text.

I have tried other USB controller boards and does the same.