JOYSTICK NOT WORKING IN PPSSPP after first use
TheWhite
Hi,
Dragonrise joystick will not work after first use in ppsspp. Once you exit the game it changes the controls.ini from this
[ControlMapping]
An.Down = 1-39,10-4002
An.Left = 1-38,10-4001
An.Right = 1-40,10-4000
An.Up = 1-37,10-4003
Analog limiter = 1-60
Circle = 1-52,10-190
Cross = 1-54,10-189
Down = 1-20,10-20,10-4002
L = 1-45,10-194,10-193
Left = 1-21,10-21,10-4001
Pause = 1-111,10-4
R = 1-51,10-195,10-192
RapidFire = 1-59
Rewind = 1-67
Right = 1-22,10-22,10-4000
Select = 1-66,10-196
SpeedToggle = 1-68
Square = 1-29,10-191
Start = 1-62,10-197
Triangle = 1-47,10-188
Unthrottle = 1-61
Up = 1-19,10-19,10-4003
The above joystick works in the games.
To this where joystick no longer works
[ControlMapping]
Circle = 10-190
Cross = 10-189
Down = 10-4002
L = 10-193
Left = 10-4001
Pause = 10-4
R = 10-192
Right = 10-4000
Select = 10-196
Square = 10-191
Start = 10-197
Triangle = 10-188
Up = 10-4003
Buttons continue to work but Joystick no longer works. Doing reset to factory then the joystick works again the one time until exit and go back in to game PPSSPP.
If using controller like xbox 360 /PS4 etc. all works fine.
Unable to edit control.ini as it gets rewritten to the non working text.
I have tried other USB controller boards and does the same.
Alvin
Did you set up your Raspberry Pi (I assume you use one) like this:
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/controllers/gpio/gpio-controllers
Look at the "Configuration" Part
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/controllers/gpio/set-until-4-features-on-each-gpio-port