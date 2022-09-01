8.1.1. problem with missing bezels and misplaced picture
hello. as you can see, my games (no matter if snes, neogeo, ...) are shown with the bezels but the picture of the game is too large and misplaced. i guess it is a bezel problem because...
another problem is that N64 has no bezels anymore but the picture is centered and in the right size.
do i have to update my bezels to 8.1.1. somehow? before the update, everything worked fine.
i was able to center the picture with
- starting a game
- opening retroarch options
- going to main menu
- change aspect ratio from custom to core provided
then, the game works centered... but saving the configuration in the main menu of retroarch doesnt help so that i have to do the steps above each time i start a game...
how do you save the aspect ratio setting for ALL systems that use retroarch?
solved it... for all people with the same problem... go to recalbox\share\system... edit the config by changing global.ratio to 4/3 .
then restart your recalbox, after you have saved your config of course... now it works fine.