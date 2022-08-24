Hello,

I've been using Recalbox and RetroAchievements for several years now. I'm currently using a clean install of Recalbox 8.1.1 on a Raspberry Pi 3.

I configured "fbneo-allow-patched-romsets" to "disabled" in "retroarch-core-options.cfg". I correctly configured RetroAchievements support and enabled the hardcore mode.

When I run a SNES (Snes9x 2010 1.52.4) or Genesis (PicoDrive 1.99) or GBA (mGBA) rom, the hardcore mode is correctly activated and hardcore points are granted when I pass an achievement.

But when I run a FBNeo rom, the hardcore mode gets automatically disabled. I still can manually force enable it using in the "Settings / Achievements / Hardcode Mode" emulator menu. Whether I force enabled it or not, when I quit the rom, then "cheevos_hardcore_mode_enable" is saved to "false" in "retroarchcustom.cfg". From this point the hardcore mode is disabled for all cores, unless I edit "retroarchcustom.cfg" and restart Recalbox.

Is this a known issue ?

How can this be fixed (i.e. be able to use the hardcore mode without manual configuration each time FBNeo is used) ?

Thank you for your help.