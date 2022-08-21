I installed the new version of Recalbox Electron 8.1.1 on my Raspberry Pi 3b+.

And in main menu music freezes, I try start a random game - there isn't any problems with music or sound. After that I exit to main menu (Emulation Station) and again music freezes.

I found a way how to fix it - in sound options need to choose a different output source - for example analog headphones, wait a few seconds, and after again need to choose the Hdmi/displayport. Music in menu starts playing correctly but until restarting the Raspberry or starting game and exit from it.

I'm shure that problem not in the Raspberry Pi or SDcard. Because I try this version it on another new SDcard. The situation is same. Moreover I have the SDcard with older version of Recalbox Dragonblaze and there isn't any problems with music in main menu.

Please give me any Ideas where is the problem can be.