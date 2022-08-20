Hi community.

Recently I tried to burn a microSD card to play recalbox on my PC. I follow the steps for burn a image for PC: Using Imager program from raspberry pi guys and using custom image for PC from recalbox page.

The problem is that the card is a 128GB. It burns correctly but after the first boot when the partitons are generated the Share partition is only 19GB and left free space about 90Gb.

I tried to resize the partition with gparted tbere are two problems with this:

-First, after SHARE partition is OVERLAY partition so If I wan't to resize share I must move OVERLAY partition First.

-Second: SHARE partiton is no sizable: After move the OVERLAY partition to the end of the microSD card I tried to resize SHARE with gparted but for some reason that partition is not sizable (buttons of size in gparted are locked for that partition and I can't do either with the graphic bar.

Is a known bug or I'm missing something?

There is something that I can do to solve this?

Thanks in advance.