8.1 Issues on My Pi 4
Hey guys
So I updated to 8.1 recently and it seems to have come with several issues on my Pi 4.
The main one is that it isn't saving any of my settings after a restart. For example, I enter my Wi-Fi details and activate the Gameclip screensaver. Reboot and neither is saved so I have to do it all again each time to start my Pi.
Second issue is that my shortcuts don't seem to be working. I use a PS4 pad and was always able to press Hotkey + Square to save, Hotkey + Triangle to Load, etc. Now, the only shortcut that seems to be working is Hotkey + Start to exit the game.
Is anybody else having similar issues. I can't see anybody reporting them, which suggests it must be a problem on my end (hardware maybe?). I've already tried several SD cards and fresh installs but none of them solve the problems.
@lp2112
Wait most of the community is french speakers only.
I just made the Pi4 build. Try to save settings by going to the system menu and modify a small setting that will force save and reboot. Might be the 240p to 480i for instance.
Even for a recalbox - software only without the recalbox dual SCART / VGA HAT it should push it to save display settings.
Might be a way to save all your settings in one go.
Also as with all pi, you can manually edit settings later on by mounting the SD card on a PC...
This is a common symptom that you had a problem on the first boot, and that the system was unable to create the partitions correctly.
Did you wait for the first boot until the end?
What brand/model/size/class of your MicroSD card?
We recommend using a Sandisk class 10 and 16gb MicroSD card for the system, and using an external storage device for personal files. A low class SD card will be very slow and can cause many problems, and a very large SD card tends to be problematic.
@zing hey thanks for the reply. I was using a Sandisk 16gb Class 10. But I think it was having problems with data written to it.
Bought a new one and the settings issue seems to be fixed. Still seem to have lost my hotkey shortcuts though. I've heard a factory reboot could help there but tried that to no results. May give it another crack to make sure though.
@mazinga hey thanks for the reply. I sorted the settings issue by installing on a fresh SD. Think mine was a little long in the tooth.
Still have the hotkey problem though so I may need to dig into the settings to fix that perhaps? Never done that before.
@lp2112 After resetting to factory parameters, did you remap your joystick?
@zing I did. Also tried mapping another button as the hotkey but that didn't work either. I've yet to try a different controller though. Using a PS4 pad at the moment so I'll try with something else when I get the chance.
@lp2112 One of the very unlikely possibilities is that you are using your PS4 joystick on a playstation 4 and on Recalbox, taking turns, and the joystick cannot fix the connection correctly, in which case, you would need to use your joystick in a dedicated way in Recalbox, and, reset the controller (there's a tiny button somewhere on the controller that can only be pressed with some thin, hard object, like a toothpick or the end of a paperclip), and remap it back into the Recalbox. As I said, it's unlikely, but it's a possibility.
The other possibility is that at some point previously you created a custom button configuration file, or a configuration overload file, and if that configuration is recognized as a priority, you would need to delete that configuration file, or modify it.
See these links:
- https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/controllers/configuration-of-customized-buttons
- https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/advanced-usage/configuration-override
- https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/advanced-usage/configuration-override/retroarch-overrides
If not, try creating a custom configuration file, or a configuration overload file, and see if it works.
@zing thank you for the detailed information. I'll give those links a proper look when I have a bit of spare time. Will look into that controller reset trick too seeing as I use the pad exclusively with recalbox. May get lucky with it.
@zing I finally got around to checking the links and trying the reset. I don't think the links will help as I definitely haven't created any custom controller configurations. Always used the standard. Sadly, the hard pad reset didn't work either. I'm at a loss! Tried another pad (generic USB) and hit the same issue.