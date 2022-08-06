Hey guys

So I updated to 8.1 recently and it seems to have come with several issues on my Pi 4.

The main one is that it isn't saving any of my settings after a restart. For example, I enter my Wi-Fi details and activate the Gameclip screensaver. Reboot and neither is saved so I have to do it all again each time to start my Pi.

Second issue is that my shortcuts don't seem to be working. I use a PS4 pad and was always able to press Hotkey + Square to save, Hotkey + Triangle to Load, etc. Now, the only shortcut that seems to be working is Hotkey + Start to exit the game.

Is anybody else having similar issues. I can't see anybody reporting them, which suggests it must be a problem on my end (hardware maybe?). I've already tried several SD cards and fresh installs but none of them solve the problems.