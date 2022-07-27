Duckstation on RecalBox8.1 at RBpi4
New versions - new\same problems)))
Ok, I'm just wanted continue my locked them about duckstation on Rbpi4 via composite:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/26459/duckstation-fullscreen/4?_=1658938693889
- the problem was image on a quarter of screen:
So, i find out that it depend from sdtv signal. If I've stay SDTV_mode=1 in recalbox-user-config.txt the image in duckststion is at fullscreen.
But I've always use progressive scan - SDTV_mode=16 ( cause without it my crt tv is flicked and blinked om the blue color. So i've use progressive and all fine)
And in progressive only duckstation emulator resize image on top quarter of the screen
- how could it fix??
Next question is about gamepad's rumble. - How activate?))
As I understand, for the rumble response Controller Backend parameter (at least so on PC-version). As default it stayed on SDL. It's worked, but without any vibrations.
As soon as I choose Xinput there my xbox-controller began vibrate correctly ( on stand alone duckstation at PC).
But at raspberry recalbox I've could choose only SDL, NONE and EVDEV ( when i choose EVDEV all controls is switch off - gamepad or keyboard is no respond). And there is no xinput option ( in duckstation emulator).....
Please, don't send me to duckstation or Raspberry developers ( cause they want discussed about their original products and not reacalbox ports)
about gamepad's rumble. - How activate?))
Please use the search tool before posting:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/27259/rumble-not-working-on-duckstation/2
composite:
Make sure you followed all the instructions in the tutorial correctly, I believe it may have something to do with videomode:
-Thanks.
Yes, i did, but it's not helped. I've already configurated Pi like at this instruction (except sdtv_mode=16, cause i need it). The problem exactly in progressive scan and how duckstation react on it only....
Yes, i did, but it's not helped.
What videomodes have you tested? What were the results?
Have you checked if the manufacturer's page mentions any other options that may be related?
https://www.raspberrypi.com/documentation/computers/config_txt.html#composite-video-mode
@Zing said in Duckstation on RecalBox8.1 at RBpi4:
What videomodes have you tested? What were the results?
sdtv_mode=16 - ntsc with progressive.
If choose sdtv_mode=1 (simple NTSC)the image is alight.
And only port of dukstation has this problem with progressive...
Or this question need ask author of original duckstation?