Permanent loss of video signal version 8.1 Electron
frenzy1995 last edited by
After recording recalbox 8.1 Electron to a 64 gb sd card, a problem appeared: periodic loss of the video signal for several seconds (approximately every 10 seconds). The SD card is working (checked several times). Raspberry Type 3b+
Zing Global moderator Translator
@frenzy1995 Can you test a clean install, with the latest official version, on a 16gb class 10 microSD card?
If that doesn't change the result, try another TV, then another HDMI cable, and see if there are any changes.
peyo last edited by
Same issue here.... RPi3B, SD 64GB. Occurs mostly on the emulationstation interface and with SNES emulation.
Zing Global moderator Translator
Can you test a clean install, with the latest official version, on a 16gb class 10 microSD card?
If that doesn't change the result, try another TV, then another HDMI cable, and see if there are any changes.
peyo last edited by peyo
@zing Tried with a clean install of 8.1.1 and had the same issues.
But one thing that call my attention was I have some "under voltage" warnings (I have the NesPi case with a official power adapter from Rpi) that on previous releases were noticed when I turn off the system, but in this release I think the loss of signal maybe are correlated with this alerts.
M__a__a__x Global moderator
@peyo
I can confirm that a low power supply creates cuts in the video signal. I had the case with a Pi3 + superpicase. By changing the power supply the problem was solved.