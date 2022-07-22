@aldébaran

Recalbox 8.1-Electron:

Add Raspberry Pi 4 64 bit support

Add Recalbox RGB Dual support

Add system Philips CD-I (libretro core : cdi2015)

Add support for external rom folders on USB devices (up to 8 volumes/partitions)

Hotplug: EmulationStation automatically reconize USB device containing roms!

Initialization: Ask the user when USB device with no rom folders at all

Roms folders are reconized in the root of the usb device or in roms or recalbox/roms

Games are merged into your game list seamlessly

Add support for additional network rom folders (up to 4)

As for USB devices, games are merged into your game list seamlessly

Add case support for retroflag, argon and nuxii cases

Add Pi400 power button support (Fn + F10 to turn off)

Add remote playlists (Patrons)

Add seamless scraping (Patrons)

Add GAME FILTER menu to filter games in lists based on several criteria

Add slangs shaders support on retroarch

Add BSNES core (performance build) (PC and RPi4/400)

Add BSNES HD for wide screen Super Nintendo games (PC and RPi4/400)

Add libretro PSP emulator (libretro ppsspp)

Add delete game options

Add the game Zdey The Game on Nintendo Nes. Thank you Art'cade

Add core libretro vitaquake2 for x64, RPi4, Odroid Xu4 and Odroid Go Advance/Super

New system sorting options in UI menu: sort your systems by type, manufacturer, release dates and more !

Add Iris driver for Intel iGPUs on x64 version

New option in UI menu : hide PORTS collection

Add recalbox.conf option to force resolution of splash videos on x64

New Random game picker in demo mode (less cycling)

Display game regions flag in gamelist

Add Twitch as Kodi plugin

Add resolution menu in Advanced Settings > Resolutions

Add scraper progress bar

Add display by filename in gamelist option

Add go to game from search results and add search games from gamelist menu

Add retroachievements for systems PSP, Amstrad CPC, Dreamcast, Atomiswave, Naomi and Naomigd

Add Amiga 500 Mini controller configuration

Add softpatching manager in game settings

Add system MegaDuck (libretro core : sameduck) Thanks Duimon for the drawing of the console on the theme.

Add new Atari 5200 core (libretro core: a5200)