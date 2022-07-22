Probleme sur l'emulation philips cdi
DiamondsR4eveR last edited by
Salut à tous, enfin on peut jouer au cdi sur recalbox trop bien, sauf je n'est pas de bouton 2 configuré sur mon anbernic rg552 est ce normal .je n'arrive plus a avancer dans Secret Mission
Aldébaran
Bonjour @diamondsr4ever,
Recalbox n'est pas développé sur cette console. Par conséquent nous ne faisons pas de support non plus.
RustyMG last edited by RustyMG
@rustymg We know what we added into Recalbox 8.1, but Anbernic boards are absolutely not supported, and therefore we can't help on it.