Trying to reset inputs
Hi folks, I accidentally broke my MAME button mapping.
I was in a game and edited the "inputs (general)" settings, not really meaning to do so. I've yet to be able to figure out how to reset these to normal.
I've followed this thread (shut down es and removed the lines from recalbox.conf):
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/24453/how-to-delete-or-clean-reset-all-found-controllers
But upon reboot it simply re-finds the wrong configuration for that controller on MAME and I'm stuck with games I can't control now (up is down, left and right do nothing, etc).
I'd prefer not to do a full system reset if I can avoid it. Appreciate the help as I'm relatively new to this. My 7 year old boy and I will be grateful!
THANK YOU!
Al
Pretty much the reason i ended up using FinalBurn instead of MAME when i got back into emulation around 2014.
The problem is that MAME libretro cores are using 2 layers of input configuration :
- The frontend one which is the one you reset through the method described at https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/24453/how-to-delete-or-clean-reset-all-found-controllers
- The backend one which is handled by a bunch of ini files, whose location always eludes me (could be some subfolder of your bios folder). This is the one you modified here, so you should try locating and deleting those ini files.
Imho this is messy, and a much easier solution is to use FBNeo if the game you are trying to play is supported, but i'm kinda biased about this since i became a dev on that project in the meantime .
Thanks for the reply @barbudreadmon, appreciate it!
I'll take the emulation switch into consideration at some point, but for now would really just love to reset these controller settings if I can figure out which file the front-end changed and how to reset it.
I did find the file
advmame.rcwhich seems to have a lot of controller configs in it located in these two spots:
/share/system/configs/advancemame/
/root/configs/advancemame/
I made some changes via the interface to get some games working, but I'm sure I didn't get it to where it was originally.
Additionally, I don't think I'm seeing the changes in the locations/files mentioned so I'm not sure I found the right spot. Also, the
advmame.rc.originfile has next to nothing in it in comparison, so I'm not keen on reverting to that one.
I'm not really using the advancemame emulator, so I'm assuming that's why? I think most of them with issues are running mame2003+.
Thanks anyone for any thoughts!
Al
@alb If you are using mame2003+, changing advmame config will indeed not do much.