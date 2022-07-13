Hi folks, I accidentally broke my MAME button mapping.

I was in a game and edited the "inputs (general)" settings, not really meaning to do so. I've yet to be able to figure out how to reset these to normal.

I've followed this thread (shut down es and removed the lines from recalbox.conf):

https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/24453/how-to-delete-or-clean-reset-all-found-controllers

But upon reboot it simply re-finds the wrong configuration for that controller on MAME and I'm stuck with games I can't control now (up is down, left and right do nothing, etc).

I'd prefer not to do a full system reset if I can avoid it. Appreciate the help as I'm relatively new to this. My 7 year old boy and I will be grateful!

THANK YOU!

Al