Hi Everyone!

I have received my Recalbox RGB Dual HAT and when I plug it in it causes it to boot for about 2 seconds and then turns off. I am using the Argon One M.2 case and have a Canakit PSU. Ive read the manual and set the correct settings and correct orientation as described with the argon one m.2. I’ve tried booting without the M.2 connected as well as all peripherals and it still has the same behavior. When I tried a PHAT Board and put it in a lower slot, I got an extra second of boot time before it crashed. All of this would suggest that I perhaps got a faulty board or something akin to this. Also, as a side, my Recalbox won’t normally boot without the RGB Dual as it’ll hang in the boot screen now, this wasn’t the behavior beforehand . I’ll be creating a new boot image tonight but are there any other suggestions or ideas as to what could be happening?