Hi, I followed the instructions on your site[0] to enable streaming. After

configuring it and rebooting, I can launch a game and play it. The problems

start when I start streaming in retroarch.

[0] - https://www.retroarch.com/index.php?page=recording

[1] - https://github.com/libretro/RetroArch/issues/13021

[2] - https://github.com/libretro/RetroArch/issues/11667

I found an issue[1] in github about problems with ffmpeg and no audio in

streaming via twitch via retroarch, which lead me to another[2] similar

issue. It seems the newest version of ffmpeg has a commit that broke

"sound during streaming" in retroarch.

Can the Recalbox team downgrade the ffmpeg version to restore the "audio

present on streaming" capability in retroarch?

It is pretty amazing to be able to stream from a Raspberry Pi Zero 2W on

a GPI Case directly to Twitch (albeit emulating a fairly old SNES

system) and it is a shame sound isn't working right now because of

ffmpeg.

Another thing which is also happening to me is that the sound in the

device (stream still has no sound) is crackling. I can barely hear the

game audio over it. I don't know whether this is related to "no sound on

stream" issue or not.