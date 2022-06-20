No sound on stream and crackling sound on device during streaming
Hi, I followed the instructions on your site[0] to enable streaming. After
configuring it and rebooting, I can launch a game and play it. The problems
start when I start streaming in retroarch.
[0] - https://www.retroarch.com/index.php?page=recording
[1] - https://github.com/libretro/RetroArch/issues/13021
[2] - https://github.com/libretro/RetroArch/issues/11667
I found an issue[1] in github about problems with ffmpeg and no audio in
streaming via twitch via retroarch, which lead me to another[2] similar
issue. It seems the newest version of ffmpeg has a commit that broke
"sound during streaming" in retroarch.
Can the Recalbox team downgrade the ffmpeg version to restore the "audio
present on streaming" capability in retroarch?
It is pretty amazing to be able to stream from a Raspberry Pi Zero 2W on
a GPI Case directly to Twitch (albeit emulating a fairly old SNES
system) and it is a shame sound isn't working right now because of
ffmpeg.
Another thing which is also happening to me is that the sound in the
device (stream still has no sound) is crackling. I can barely hear the
game audio over it. I don't know whether this is related to "no sound on
stream" issue or not.