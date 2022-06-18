x86/x64 Recalbox 8.0.1 No network/Pas de réseau
Pablouchka
I just found out the incredible world of Recalbox and am just amazed by the experience.
I run Recalbox on my spare PC based on a Gigabyte GA-MA770-UD3 (rev. 1.0) and it looks like the NIC is not supported.
I also have a WIFI card (Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 8260) and I am not able to use it.
Any idea how to "add" a driver to RecalBox ?
Thanks for all your help
Je viens de découvrir le monde merveilleux de Recalbox et je suis tout simplement impressionné par l'expérience.
J'ai lancé Recalbox sur mon PC secondaire basé sur un Gigabyte GA-MA770-UD3 (rev. 1.0) et il semble que la carte réseau ne soit pas supportée.
J'ai aussi une carte WIFI (Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 8260) et je ne suis pas en mesure de l'utiliser.
Une idée de comment "ajouter" un pilote à RecalBox ?
Merci pour votre aide
Alvin
@pablouchka
To make it simple:
Recalbox is not a Linux like Ubuntu, Debian or Linux Mint where you can install Drivers for your Hardware.
Recalbox is "just enough Linux" with Build-In Drivers for Graphic, Sound and Network.
to run the Game-Emulators.
If your Hardware is not compatible with these Drivers you're out of Luck, because you can't install Drivers by yourself.
Here
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/network/wifi/enable-wifi
you can see how to enable WiFi in Recalbox (but I'm sure you already know this)
and here
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/hardware-compatibility/compatible-devices/wifi-dongles
is a List of all the WiFi-Dongles which are compatible with Recalbox.
Pablouchka
@alvin Thanks that's a clear answer
Have a nice day, take care and stay safe !
Alvin
@pablouchka
You're welcome !