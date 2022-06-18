I just found out the incredible world of Recalbox and am just amazed by the experience.

I run Recalbox on my spare PC based on a Gigabyte GA-MA770-UD3 (rev. 1.0) and it looks like the NIC is not supported.

I also have a WIFI card (Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 8260) and I am not able to use it.

Any idea how to "add" a driver to RecalBox ?

Thanks for all your help

Je viens de découvrir le monde merveilleux de Recalbox et je suis tout simplement impressionné par l'expérience.

J'ai lancé Recalbox sur mon PC secondaire basé sur un Gigabyte GA-MA770-UD3 (rev. 1.0) et il semble que la carte réseau ne soit pas supportée.

J'ai aussi une carte WIFI (Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 8260) et je ne suis pas en mesure de l'utiliser.