Unfortunately, it does not work properly with my IntelNUC and the graphics card driver is missing.

Great, now we know exactly what kind of Graphic-Card is build into your NUC.

What we don't know is what "does not work properly" means.

Is there no Picture at all (Black Screen), is there no Picture when you try playing a Game. is the Picture distorted, got wrong Colors or is it something completely different ?

"The Graphics Card Driver is missing"

How do you know that ?

Did Recalbox tell you ?

Did Recalbox shows an Error about the Graphics Card at all ?

The Graphic Card Driver is build into Recalbox, and Recalbox is not Windows where you need a special Driver from the Manufactor of your Graphics Card.

Here

https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/hardware-compatibility/compatible-pcs

you can see which Version of Recalbox is tested and compatible with which Version of the Intel NUC