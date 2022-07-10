Can't use keyboard for hotkeys/commands within MAME?
-
eroxx last edited by Zing
Hi!
This is very strange behavior.
My wireless keyboard works with recalbox. I am able to navigate up and down, and escape takes me out of a game.
However, I noticed TAB doesn't show MAME options, and then when looking into it more, I noticed that I'm not able to set ANY hotkeys for game with the keyboard.
Can someone please help, this is driving me bonkers - thanks!!
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
@eroxx Recalbox was developed to play with joystick, to deliver an experience as close as possible to the original, we recommend using a keyboard only in computer games, which the keyboard was originally used for.